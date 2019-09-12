BAT to cut 2,300 jobs by January

Looking to streamline its operations, British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) is laying off 2,300 employees globally by January in a move that will impact over 20% of its senior roles.

"My goal is to oversee a step change in New Category growth and significantly simplify our current ways of working and business processes," CEO Jack Bowles said in a statement.

The "New Category" business includes brands like vuse for e-cigarettes, velo - a nicotine pouch for the gums and glo for tobacco heating devices.