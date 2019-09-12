No-deal Brexit document released

Rising food and fuel prices, and a disruption of cross-border financial services, are among the possible consequences of a no-deal Brexit, according to a secret file the U.K. government was force to publish on Wednesday evening.

The content of the five-page document, code-named Operation Yellowhammer, is similar to the plan leaked last month to the Sunday Times, but was dismissed by the government as out of date.

Where that paper was described as a "base case," the new file claims to be a "worst-case scenario."

See the full document here

