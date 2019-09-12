Settlement over the opioid crisis? Not yet

Purdue Pharma has secured support from 23 states and thousands of local governments for a multibillion-dollar deal that could enable the drugmaker to resolve much of the opioid litigation it faces through a planned bankruptcy restructuring, WSJ reports.

Resolving the entirety of the litigation at once has proved challenging and the settlement still faces strong opposition.

The deal would see the Sacklers contribute $3B over several years (and potentially another $1.5B or more), as well as exiting the company, which would emerge from bankruptcy run by trustees tasked with paying out claims.