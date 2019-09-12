U.S. becoming world's top oil exporter - IEA

"Booming shale production has allowed the U.S. to close in on, and briefly overtake, Saudi Arabia as the world's top oil exporter," the IEA said in its closely-watched monthly report.

It comes at a time when the U.S. is actively pursuing "energy dominance," putting downward pressure on prices at a time when the market is already struggling to cope with too much supply.

"The installation of the necessary pipelines and terminals is continuing apace, which will ensure that the trend continues."

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, DTO, OILU, USL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, SZO, USOD, OLEM, WTID, OILX, USAI, NRGD, NRGU, NRGZ, YGRN, NRGO, AOIL