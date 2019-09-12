Wynn Resorts reports second quarter-to-date revenue and EBITDA

The company expects total operating revenues in the range of ~$1.01B - $1.12B for the two months ended August 31, 2019, against to $1.15B for the two months ended August 31, 2018.

Adjusted Property EBITDA, excluding certain leased retail space directly owned by Wynn Resorts, to be in the range of ~$225M-$248M for two months ended August 31, 2019, vs. $339.4M for the two months ended August 31, 2018.

Table games hold percentage negatively impacted Adjusted Property EBITDA by ~$30M - $35M for the two months ended August 31, 2019 against a benefit of ~$4M from table games hold percentage in the comparable prior-year period.

Source: Press Release