Markets brace for ECB stimulus

Another wave of easing is on the horizon, starting with the ECB today, a likely Fed rate cut next Wednesday, and additional stimulus from the Bank of Japan and Swiss National Bank in the coming week.

Today also marks the final stand for Mario Draghi, who had hoped to close out his eight-year term as ECB president with a modest rate increase.

Investors are instead pricing in a possible restart of the central bank's QE program, as well as deeper negative interest rates, in a final attempt to ignite growth and inflation across the eurozone. The region has been plagued by a myriad of political challenges, Brexit uncertainty and the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing.