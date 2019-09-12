Adverum Bio down 3% premarket on data from early-stage ADVM-022 IVT gene therapy trial

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) is down 3% premarket on the heels of the presentation of positive 24-week clinical data from the first cohort of patients (n=6) treated with a one-time intravitreal (IVT) dose of ADVM-022 in the OPTIC phase 1 clinical trial in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Patients treated in this cohort achieved vision maintenance and improvements in retinal anatomy, with zero anti-VEGF rescue injections required, after a one-time IVT dose of ADVM-022, through week 24.

These patients previously required frequent anti-VEGF injections to control their wet AMD and to maintain functional vision. ADVM-022 was safe and well tolerated.

These data are being presented at the Retina Society 2019 Annual Meeting in London, UK.

Adverum will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 1:30 p.m. BST (5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET) to review the data.

The Company also reported anticipated milestones:

On Friday, October 11, 2019, Dr. Szilárd Kiss will present 24-week data from the first cohort of the OPTIC trial.

An update on further development plans for the OPTIC trial will be provided in Q4.

52-week data from the first cohort of patients as well as 24-week data from the second cohort in the OPTIC trial will be presented in the H1 2020.

Submission of an investigational NDA for ADVM-022 in diabetic retinopathy is planned in H1 2020.