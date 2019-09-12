Innovative Industrial Properties acquires property portfolio in California
Sep. 12, 2019 6:39 AM ETInnovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)IIPRBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) acquired the final parcel of a four-property portfolio of industrial space in southern California, consisting of total ~79,000 sq. ft. for ~$17.3M.
- Concurrent with the closing of the purchase, IIP entered into a long-term, triple-net lease at each property with a subsidiary of Medical Investor Holdings LLC.
- As of September 12, 2019, IIP owned 30 properties totaling ~2.2M rentable square feet, 100% leased with a weighted-average remaining lease term of ~15.9 years.
- IIPR +1.2% premarket to $92.0
- Source: Press Release