Innovative Industrial Properties acquires property portfolio in California

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) acquired the final parcel of a four-property portfolio of industrial space in southern California, consisting of total ~79,000 sq. ft. for ~$17.3M.
  • Concurrent with the closing of the purchase, IIP entered into a long-term, triple-net lease at each property with a subsidiary of Medical Investor Holdings LLC.
  • As of September 12, 2019, IIP owned 30 properties totaling ~2.2M rentable square feet, 100% leased with a weighted-average remaining lease term of ~15.9 years.
  • IIPR +1.2% premarket to $92.0
  • Source: Press Release
