Tapestry to partner with Alibaba

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) announces a strategic partnership with Alibaba's Tmall to mark a step forward in the company's ChinaNext digital innovation agenda.

Tapestry says it will be one of the first companies to collaborate with Tmall in adopting the recently unveiled Flagship Store 2.0, beginning later this month.

The Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands will all have flagship stores on Tmall Luxury Pavilion through the partnership. Additionally, Tapestry and Alibaba plan to continue to strengthen their collaboration on intellectual property rights protection.

TPR +1.24% premarket to $26.10.

