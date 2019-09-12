Tocagen two-part immunotherapy flunks brain cancer study; shares down 67% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) craters 67% premarket on light volume (at this point) in reaction to unsuccessful results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, Toca 5, evaluating Toca 511 & Toca FC in patients with high-grade glioma undergoing resection.

The study failed to achieve the primary endpoint of overall survival compared to standard-of-care treatment (median of 11.1 months vs. 12.2 months; hazard ratio: 1.06; p=0.6154). All secondary endpoints showed no significant differences between the treatment arms.

Data analyses are continuing. The results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Toca 511 & Toca FC is a two-part cancer immunotherapy. Toca 511 is a retroviral-replicating vector that selectively infects cancer cells and delivers a gene that encodes for an enzyme called cytosine deaminase (CD). Toca FC, an orally administered prodrug of the chemo agent 5-FU that crosses the blood-brain barrier, converts to 5-FU when it encounters CD.

Management will host a conference call today at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.