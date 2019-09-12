CDW Corporation proposes registered offering of $550M of senior notes due 2028

CDW LLC and CDW Finance Corporation , wholly owned subsidiaries of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) intends to offer $550M of senior notes due 2028.

Net proceeds will be used to to fund the redemption of the outstanding $525M of Senior Notes due 2023 at 102.5% of the principal amount redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest to the date of redemption and to pay fees and expenses related to such redemption and the Note Offering.

Any remaining proceeds may be used for general corporate purposes.