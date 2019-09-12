Roche's Tecentriq successful in late-stage lung cancer study

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, IMpower110, evaluating PD-L1 inhibitor Tecentriq (atezolizumab) as monotherapy, compared to chemo (cisplatin or carboplatin and pemetrexed or gemcitabine), for the first-line treatment of advanced non-squamous and squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without (wild type) ALK or EGFR mutations.

The study met the primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in overall survival in the Tecentriq arm compared to chemo alone.

No new safety signals were observed.

The company plans to submit the data to global regulatory authorities and will present the results at an upcoming medical conference.

It has nine late-stage studies in process assessing Tecentriq as monotherapy or in combination with other drugs across different types of lung cancer.