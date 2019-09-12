Nutrien to take Q4 hit on planned mine shutdowns

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) -1% pre-market after saying it plans eight-week inventory shutdowns at three potash mines in Q4, cutting potash production by as much as 700K metric tons and lowering EBITDA by $100M-$150M.

The shutdowns at the Allan, Lanigan and Vanscoy potash mines could result in as many as 750 layoffs, according to the union representing workers at two of the sites.

NTR says the production downtime is in response to a short-term slowdown in global potash markets, but it remains positive on potash demand for 2020 as well as medium- to long-term potash fundamentals.