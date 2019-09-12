ECB trims rates, restarts QE

Kind of as expected, the ECB cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.50%.

Alongside, QE will be restarted on Nov. 1 to the tune of €20B per month - that amount might be a bit of a disappointment to those looking for something more dovish. On the other hand, the QE program is open-ended, and that's going to excite the dovish fans.

The euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) is volatile, but heading modestly lower in the minutes since the decision was announced. European stocks (NYSEARCA:FEZ) are adding to gains, the Stoxx 50 now ahead 0.7% .

Mario Draghi's press conference begins at 8:30 ET.