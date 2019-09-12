Bio-Rad sues 10x Genomics for patent infringement

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) has filed a lawsuit in a Delaware court against 10x Genomics (TXG) claiming the latter's Next GEM line of products infringes on its U.S. Patent No. 8,871,444 covering techniques for detecting enzymatic reactions in microfluidic droplets.

The suit is the Bio-Rad's third against TXG and the second related to its Next GEM line. In November 2018, a Delaware jury awarded $23.9M in damages to BIO followed by an additional $10.5M in supplemental damages last month, including a permanent injunction against TXG.