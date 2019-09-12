Turkey's central bank cuts key rate

In line with the easing party taking place across the globe, Turkey's central bank has slashed its interest rates by 3.25 bps, cutting its key rate to 16.5% from 19.75%.

"Recently, advanced economy central banks have started to adopt more expansionary policies as global economic activity weakened and downside risks to inflation heightened," according to the central bank.

It's Turkey's second marked policy easing in two months as it seeks to boost a recession-hit economy in which inflation has recently eased.

BIST 100 +0.7% to 102,667.

ETFs: TUR