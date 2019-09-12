GT Bio to commence patient enrollment in human GTB-3550 Trike mid-stage trial
Sep. 12, 2019 8:01 AM ETGT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP)GTBPBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- GT Biopharma (OTCQB:GTBP) has notified FDA that it was commencing enrollment in its first-in-human GTB-3550 Phase I/II clinical trial.
- The open-label, dose-escalation Phase I portion of the trial will evaluate GTB-3550 in patients with CD33-expressing, high risk myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and will determine safety and tolerability as well as the pharmacologically active dose and maximum tolerated dose of GTB-3550.
- The Phase II portion of the trial is planned to further evaluate the recommended dose of GTB-3550 in this patient population.