GT Bio to commence patient enrollment in human GTB-3550 Trike mid-stage trial

  • GT Biopharma (OTCQB:GTBP) has notified FDA that it was commencing enrollment in its first-in-human GTB-3550 Phase I/II clinical trial.
  • The open-label, dose-escalation Phase I portion of the trial will evaluate GTB-3550 in patients with CD33-expressing, high risk myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and will determine safety and tolerability as well as the pharmacologically active dose and maximum tolerated dose of GTB-3550.
  • The Phase II portion of the trial is planned to further evaluate the recommended dose of GTB-3550 in this patient population.
