European bond yields plunge after new ECB stimulus

The ECB minutes ago announced a restarted QE program. The monthly amount (€20B) isn't that exciting, but the fact that the bond-buying is open-ended (i.e. no end date or total amount set) seems very dovish.

The Italian 10-year government bond yield is down a whopping 16 basis points to a new record low of 0.80%. The German 10-year Bund yield is off seven basis points to -0.63%.