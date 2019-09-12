New index to track shipping costs

There is something new tracking the seas. The Baltic Exchange launched a new assessment to track the cost of operating vessels. "The Baltic Operating Expense Index is intended to provide transparency to the fluctuations in running costs. Daily operating costs are one of the variables used by shipping investors to calculate the profitability and residual value of their assets," says Baltic Exchange CEO Mark Jackson.

While the BOI will initially cover a range of dry bulk vessels (capes, panamaxes, supramaxes and handysizes), plans are in place to expand the service to tankers and other sectors. The Baltic Operating Expense Index will be published quarterly and based on assessments from three third-party ship management companies.

As far as today's rates, the Baltic Dry Index fell 1.48% to 2,331 points to record its sixth day in a row of moving lower. The Capesize index was down 2.13% on lower freight demand, while the Panamax index was off 0.70%.

