Avaya considering RingCentral JV; shares -9%

Update: Avaya says its strategic review process is still in progress and the company is involved in advanced discussions with no other details added.

Original: Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are in talks for a joint venture as AVYA moves away from the idea for a full sale of the company, according to Bloomberg sources.

Financial terms aren't known, and the deal could still change.

Last month, Reuters reported that AVYA was considering an outright sale to a PE firm as an alternative to the planned Mitel merger.