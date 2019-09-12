Visa closes on Verifi deal

Visa (NYSE:V) says it completed the acquisition of Verifi after landing its final round of approvals.

The company says the acquisition of Verifi strengthens its role of facilitating trust and transparency across the buying experience by combining Verifi's best-in-class dispute resolution tools with Visa's suite of risk and fraud management services.

Verifi serves more than 25K accounts around the world and will continue to serve and support its customers and partners across the industry following the integration.

V +0.63% premarket to $176.09.

Source: Press Release