Enbridge asks Canadian regulator not to intervene in Mainline plan

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) asks the Canada Energy Regulator to ignore criticism from some of its shippers and avoid intervening in the company's plans to revamp contracts on its Mainline network.

"The board has never before intervened in an open season process, even when an abuse of market power has been alleged," ENB says in a filing with the CER, asking the regulator to stick to the usual practice of holding a regulatory review of the terms and tolls offered once the company makes a formal application at the end of the year.

By intervening early "this process would delay business, impose considerable regulatory burden on all parties, and require the regulator to micro-manage service offerings," ENB says.

ENB is responding to a deluge of complaints by 25 companies - including Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ), Shell Canada (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) - and oil lobby groups concerned about changes to the Mainline, North America's biggest pipeline system that ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the U.S.