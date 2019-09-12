Moderna up 2% premarket on pipeline update

In connection with its R&D Day today, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announces positive data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating escalating doses of chikungunya vaccine candidate mRNA-1944 administered via intravenous infusion in 16 healthy adult volunteers (six received placebo).

Antibody levels predicted to protect against chikungunya infection were achieved within hours and were projected to be maintained for at least 16 weeks at the middle and high doses. No significant adverse events were observed with the middle and high doses, although infusion-related reactions were reported with the high dose which resolved spontaneously without treatment.

MRNA-1944 encodes for an antibody (CHKV-24) isolated from B cells from a patient with potent immunity against chikungunya at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The company is developing mRNA-1944 with financial support from DARPA.

Based on positive three-month interim data, it is advancing its CMV vaccine candidate, mRNA-1647, to a dose-confirmation Phase 2 trial. If all goes well, a pivotal Phase 3 study will follow.