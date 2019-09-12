Wynn Resorts warns on Macau trends

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) discloses in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it expects Q3 Macau operations' casino revenue and adjusted property EBITDA to be negatively impacted by "significantly lower VIP gaming turnover." The company says the lower action is due in part to the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute and disruptions in Hong Kong SAR.

The casino company sees July-August total operating revenue of $1.01B to $1.12B vs. $1.15B a year ago and adjusted property EBITDA for the July-August of $225M to $248M vs. $339M a year ago.