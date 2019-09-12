New coverage - healthcare

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) initiated with Buy rating and $76 (9% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) initiated with Outperform rating and $45 (19% upside) price target at BMO.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) initiated with Outperform rating and $149 (37% upside) price target at BMO.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) initiated with Outperform rating and $7 (72% upside) price target at Wedbush.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) initiated with Outperform rating and $34 (38% upside) price target at BMO.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (30% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) initiated with Buy rating and $7 (69% upside) price target at Mizuho.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) initiated with Buy rating and $65 (19% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) initiated with Buy rating and $4 (150% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Shares up 6% premarket.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) initiated with Buy rating and $18 (125% upside) price target at Mizuho.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) initiated with Buy rating and $74 (26% upside) price target at Deutsche Bank.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) initiated with Buy rating and $38 (15% upside) price target at Berenberg.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) initiated with Buy rating and $33 (18% upside) price target at Berenberg.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) initiated with Buy rating and $36 (35% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) initiated with Market Perform rating and $85 (8% upside) price target at BMO.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) initiated with Buy rating and $5 (355% upside) price target at Ladenburg Thalmann. Shares up 5% premarket.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) initiated with Buy rating and $22 (17% upside) price target at Berenberg.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) initiated with Buy rating and $47 (16% upside) price target at Berenberg.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) initiated with Hold rating and $18 (4% upside) price target at Berenberg.

SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) initiated with Buy rating and $3 (100% upside) price target at Ascendiant. Shares up 55% premarket.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) initiated with Hold rating and $72 (1% upside) price target at Berenberg.