Duluth Holdings -19% after posting weak guidance

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) reports Q2 sales were driven by a 23.8% growth in retail net sales, with increases in both our men's and women’s businesses, offset by a 0.9% decline in direct net sales.

Gross margin fell 310 bps to 53.1% of sales vs. 55.1% consensus. The drop in gross margin rate was primarily attributable to a decrease in product margins due to additional global promotions, coupled with recent clearance activity.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $9.6M vs. $13.1M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Duluth sees FY19 sales of $610M to $620M vs. $648M and EPS of $0.60 to $0.66 vs. $0.72 consensus.

Shares of DLTH are down 19.24% premarket to $8.94.

