Apellis Pharma prices convertible debt offering; shares down 8% premarket

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is down 8% premarket on pricing $220M 3.500% convertible senior notes due 2026. The notes will be sold in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.

Initial purchasers are granted option to purchase up to an additional $33M notes.

The initial conversion rate is 25.3405 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (~$39.46/share).

Net proceeds of ~$212.9M will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions; to fund development and commercialization of APL-2; conduct research activities and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Closing date is September 16.

Previously: Apellis Pharma launches $200M convertible debt offering (Sept. 11)