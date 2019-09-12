Stocks move higher, euro lower as Draghi speaks

Speaking at his press conference following the ECB rate cut and restart of QE, Mario Draghi say the economic risks remain titled to the downside.

The ECB staff also cut its growth and inflation forecasts across the board, with inflation in 2021 now seen at 1.5%.

The euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) is adding to losses against the dollar, now down 0.65% for the session. The Stoxx 50 (NYSEARCA:FEZ) has pushed its gain for the day to just more than 1% .

