Kroger +1% after solid quarter

Kroger (NYSE:KR) reports identical store sales rose 2.2% in Q2 to top the consensus mark of +1.8%.

Gross margin was 21.9% of sales vs. 21.3% consensus and 21.5% a year ago.

Operating margin came in at 2.2% of sales vs. 2.0% consensus and 2.0% a year ago.

CEO summary: "Gross margin headwinds in pharmacy were offset by strong fuel performance during the quarter. We continue to reduce costs and are on track to deliver $100 million in incremental operating profit through alternative profit stream growth. We delivered strong free cash flow and are now within our targeted net total debt to adjusted EBITDA range."

Looking ahead, Kroger backs prior guidance for full-year EPS of $2.15 to $2.25, which has a midpoint above the consensus estimate of $2.17.

Shares of Kroger are up 0.82% premarket to $25.75.

