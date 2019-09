ACB, DLTH among premarket losers

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) -82% after two-part immunotherapy flunks brain cancer study.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) -34% on 24-week data from early-stage ADVM-022 IVT gene therapy trial.

Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) -29% .

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) -27% on Q2 earnings.

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) -15% on Q2 earnings.

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) -14% after filing a prospectus to offer shares via B. Riley.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT) -15% on Q4 earnings.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) -12% .

Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA) -12% on RingCentral JV update.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) -9% on Q4 earnings.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) -9% on announcing stock offering.

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) -9% .

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) -7% after appointing new CEO.