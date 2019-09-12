Alamos Gold expands high-grade mineralization at Island Gold

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) +4.3% pre-market after reporting new results from surface and underground exploration drilling at the Island Gold Mine, further extending high-grade gold mineralization.

AGI says its ongoing exploration program at Island Gold has been successful in extending high grade gold mineralization across each of the Main, Western and Eastern Extensions, which has translated into significant growth in mineral reserves and resources since the November 2017 acquisition of Island Gold.

The 2019 exploration program at Island Gold includes 48K meters of surface directional exploration drilling, 30K meters of underground exploration drilling, and 917 meters of exploration drift development.