PepsiCo unveils PepCoin loyalty program

PepsiCo's (PEP +1.3% ) announces the launch of its first-ever cash-back loyalty program.

The company says under the PepCoin digital program consumers that buy a single-serve PepsiCo beverage and Frito-Lay snack together (each specially marked) can earn cash rewards. When consumers accumulate $2, the money automatically transfers to their account with Venmo or PayPal.

The thousands of PepCoin pairing options include Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili with Mountain Dew to SunChips Harvest Cheddar with Aquafina. Brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Lipton, Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Ruffles, Fritos and SunChips are all included.

Source: Press Release