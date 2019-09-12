ANSYS acquires auto tech company

ANSYS (ANSS +0.4% ) enters a definitive agreement to acquire Livermore Software Technology Corporation.

Livermore creates the LS-DYNA solution, which is a scalable multiphysics solver used in the auto industry to predict a vehicle's behavior and the effects on occupants during a collision.

The purchase price is $775M, 60% cash and 40% stock.

ANSYS expects to obtain new debt financing to fund all or part of the cash portion.

The transaction will add $60-65M in revenue to FY20 results and will be neutral to mildly accretive to operating margins and diluted EPS.