ANSYS acquires auto tech company

ANSYS (ANSS +0.4%) enters a definitive agreement to acquire Livermore Software Technology Corporation.
Livermore creates the LS-DYNA solution, which is a scalable multiphysics solver used in the auto industry to predict a vehicle's behavior and the effects on occupants during a collision.
The purchase price is $775M, 60% cash and 40% stock.
ANSYS expects to obtain new debt financing to fund all or part of the cash portion.
The transaction will add $60-65M in revenue to FY20 results and will be neutral to mildly accretive to operating margins and diluted EPS.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox