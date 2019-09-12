Bernstein sees Hershey upside as priced in
Sep. 12, 2019
- Bernstein drops Hershey (HSY +0.3%) to a Market Perform rating from Outperform.
- "Although we believe that Hershey will continue to enjoy margin improvement and low-single-digit top line growth, we now believe that the benefits of improved input costs and upcoming price increases have largely been recognized by the market," reads the firm's note.
- Bernstein observes that the margin benefit for Hershey from lower cocoa prices was offset in part with freight cost inflation.
- "Going forward, we expect that the 10% price increase on instant consumables, will benefit the company on both the top and bottom line in 2020 and beyond, although we also believe that this is now largely priced into the stock," warns the analyst team.
- The sell-side consensus rating on Hershey is at Hold, while the Quant Rating is flashing Very Bullish on A+ grades for momentum and EPS revisions.