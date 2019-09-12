Stocks edge closer to flatline after initial jump

Stocks are higher but pull back from opening gains, after Pres. Trump delayed a tariff rate increase on Chinese imports and the European Central Bank issued a dovish-minded policy stance; Dow flat, S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.2% .

Trump's move to delay additional tariff increases on Chinese goods by two weeks raises hopes of a thaw in trade frictions.

Meanwhile, the ECB cut its deposit rate by 10 bps and launched a new program to buy €20B worth of assets for as long as needed.

European bourses trade mostly higher, with France's CAC +0.4% and Germany's DAX +0.2% , but U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite both closed +0.8% .

In the U.S., a look at the S&P 500 sectors shows real estate ( +0.8% ), utilities ( +0.7% ) and health care ( +0.7% ) atop the early leaderboard, while the energy ( -1.3% ) and financials ( -0.5% ) sectors trail the field.

Energy stocks are pressured by tumbling crude prices, with October WTI -2.4% to $54.39/bbl after Saudi Arabia said deeper OPEC production cuts would not be discussed until December.