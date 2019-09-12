Anheuser-Busch +3% higher as Asia IPO hopes

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is up 2.52% after announcing that it plans to raise around $5B in a Hong Kong IPO for its Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC LTD. unit.

The proposed Budweiser Brewing (BUDBC) offering is smaller than the $9.8B deal that was scrapped in July.

"The market conditions in recent days have improved and provided a good window, in which we should seize the opportunity to go ahead," an A-B source tells CNBC. The calmer rhetoric around the U.S.-China trade war and the settling down of protests in Hong Kong could be factors in that sentiment.

The Budweiser offering could be done by the end of the month.