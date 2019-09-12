Google paying $550M French tax fine (update)

Update: Le Figaro reports that Google will have to pay the French tax office €465M in addition to the settlement.

Google (GOOG +0.8% )(GOOGL +0.8% ) agrees to pay €500M to settle France's criminal tax probe.

Prosecutors at France’s Parquet National Financier revealed the settlement during a court hearing today.

Google's Irish unit was accused of failing declare part of its revenues in France. The unit failed to properly pay the subsidiary in France, lowering the taxes paid in the country.

Under the settlement, Google acknowledges underlying facts but isn't pleading guilty.