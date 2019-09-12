Activist joins fight against Liberty Global Swiss deal

Activist investor Active Ownership Capital has joined the ranks against a planned Sunrise Communications takeover of Liberty Global's (LBTYA +1% ) UPC Switzerland cableco, Reuters reports.

“We think the transaction is 2-2.5 billion Swiss francs too expensive," the firm's Florian Schuhbauer tells the news service. "Sunrise should massively renegotiate with Liberty or even better drop the deal."

The transaction calls for a 4.1B Swiss franc rights issue that requires majority approval, and "We hope and expect that a clear majority will vote against the deal."

Liberty Global has ruled out renegotiating the price despite growing opposition, saying it's "fully committed to completing the transaction as agreed" and has "no intention or interest" in amending the terms.

AOC has a stake of less than 3% in Sunrise.