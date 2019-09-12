Positive trade chatter gives boost to stocks

Bloomberg is reporting Trump administration discussions about a interim trade deal with China that would delay or roll back some U.S. tariffs in exchange for Beijing helping out with intellectual property and some ag buys.

It's more or less about the 100th repeat of what's now becoming a near-daily event, but that's enough to have some hitting the buy button. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has moved from flat to up 0.5% , and the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) to up 0.8% .

Update at 10:55 ET: Like night follows day, a senior administration official "absolutely" denies the above story.