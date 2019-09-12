TG's ublituximab shows favorable long-term safety profile in extension study

Updated data from a Phase 2 extension study evaluating the long-term safety of TG Therapeutics' (TGTX -2.8% ) ublituximab, in development for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, showed that it continued to be well-tolerated after a median follow-up period of 124.7 weeks with no discontinuations due to adverse events. Infusion-related reactions occurred in 11% of participants (n=5), all mild or moderate.

Results from the regular Phase 2 trial showed that 93% of treated patients were relapse-free at week 48.

Two Phase 3 studies, ULTIMATE 1 and ULTIMATE 2, are in process. Topline data should be available in H2 2020.

Ublituximab is an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody.