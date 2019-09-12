MasterCraft -19% after guidance disappoints

MasterCraft (NASDAQ:MCFT) sinks after the company's profit beat is overwhelmed by soft guidance.

The company guides for sales growth to be down at a low single-digit rate vs. +9% expected and EPS to fall at a high single-digit rate vs. +7% consensus.

"Adverse weather conditions across the country during the all-important selling season, along with eroding dealer sentiment - driven by macro-economic and political uncertainty - resulted in a significant decline in retail activity. As such, our FY20 outlook contemplates lower wholesale shipments at MasterCraft compared to prior-year, particularly in H1 of our fiscal year," warns MasterCraft management.

Shares of MasterCraft are down 18.68% to $14.84 to erase a four-week rally.

