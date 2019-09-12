Susquehanna becomes lone OLED bear; shares -4.7%

Susquehanna cuts Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from Neutral to Negative and the target from $210 to $130, a 33% downside.

Analyst Mehdi Hosseini says the current valuation reflects "best case" earnings growth, which is likely delayed due to the slow penetration of the smartphone market.

The analyst thinks increasing material costs, particularly for 5G phones, has prompted Apple to change its 2020 display plans from OLED for all of the new models to keeping a mix of LCD and OLED.