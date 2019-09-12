World Gold Council launches guidelines for environment, governance issues

The World Gold Council unveils a set of guidelines for gold miners involving governance, safety, labor and community engagement and environmental impact.

WGC says its Responsible Gold Mining Principles are designed to encourage high environmental and ethical standards, and miners will be required to have their adherence to the code verified by outside assessors.

~95% of member companies have signed up to the principles and the rest likely will do so soon, said Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) CEO Gary Goldberg; members also includes Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU).

