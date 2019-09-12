RH halted after disclosing potential convertible note offering

RH (RH +3.2% ) says it's considering a $300M convertible note offering due in 2024 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.

If the deal goes through, RH would expect to enter into convertible note hedge and warrant transactions that are designed to offset the effect of dilution from the conversion of the notes up to 100% or more of the common stock price at the time of pricing of the notes.

The retailer says deal proceeds would go to retire debt.

Shares of RH are under a trading halt, with no resumption time listed at the moment by the Nasdaq.

Source: Press Release