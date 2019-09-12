Kroger retreats on light earnings call guidance

Shares of Kroger (KR -3.6% ) fell sharply during the grocery store operator's earnings conference call.

Kroger management was very clear on the call that the three-year outlook for $400M in incremental operating profit projection is off the table. Kroger does expect FIFO operating profit growth in 2020 to come in ahead of 2019 confirmed guidance. Q3 EPS is seen as coming at flat compared to a year ago, while the consensus estimate of analysts is $0.03 above the 2018 mark.

