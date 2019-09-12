SS&C to acquire Investrack business

SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC +1.2% ) to acquire the Investrack business from UAE-based Globacom Technologies and it will operate as a business unit under SS&C Advent adding 29 employees based in Dubai and Pune, India as well as 30 clients in 14 countries.

The transaction value not disclosed and is expected to close in September 2019.

"Our acquisition of Investrack supports our commitment to providing innovative products and services to elevate the client experience. Investrack helps our clients deepen their own client relationships, differentiate in a competitive market and further extends our global strategy, particularly in the Middle East," said Robert Roley, Senior Vice President and General Manager of SS&C Advent. "Adding Investrack strengthens our offering for digital investor engagement and adds best-in-class technology, people and expertise."