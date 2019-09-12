More on Evolution Petroleum Q4 earnings

Evolution Petroleum (EPM +3.2%) reports Q4 oil production of 1,669 bbls/day and NGL production of 388 Boe/day.
Operating revenues of $10.4M included oil revenue of $9.8M, +9% sequentially due to a 9.5% increase in price and almost stagnant production volume.
NGL revenue increased 15% to $0.5M due to NGL plant modifications that increased production 23% to 35,285 Boe, partially offset by a 7% price decline to $15.27 per bbl.
Posted operating income of $4M, +34% Q/Q.
Retained strong cash balance, as working capital grew by 17% to $32.4M
Previously: Evolution Petroleum EPS beats by $0.02, revenue in-line (Sept. 11)
