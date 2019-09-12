ADI +1.4% as Barclays turns bullish

Barclays upgrades Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raises the PT from $105 to $130, a 13% upside to yesterday's close.

Analyst Blayne Curtis sees the company as the "clearest winner in Massive MIMO."

The analyst sees Massive Multiple Input Multiple Output and mmWave silicon doubling to an almost $6B market in 2022. Other potential winners from the trend: Texas Instruments (TXN +0.8% ), NXP Semi (NXPI +0.6% ), and Marvell (MRVL).