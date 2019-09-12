Positive read on Under Armour

Checks by Pipe Jaffray indicate that promotional activity at Under Armour (UAA, UA) is down compared to a year ago.

PJ analyst Erinn Murphy also observes that UA's HOVR Apex product is sold out of at least one colorway and the HOVR Rise has several sizes that appear to be sold out.

The firm keeps an Overweight rating on Under Armour and price target of $30. Piper Jaffray is more confident than the sell-side consensus, SA authors' average rating and Quant Rating, which are all at Hold/Neutral equivalents.