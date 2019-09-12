1933 Industries provides guidance for 4Q19

1933 Industries (OTCQB:TGIFF +0.8% ) provides guidance for Q4 ended July 31, 2019.

Company expects revenue of C$5.2M, representing a steady increase of 13% Q/Q and a 33% Y/Y.

Company expects to report a cash balance of C$18.6M. The Company anticipates revenues for FY19 to total C$18M (+42.9% Y/Y).

For FY20 company anticipates gross margin to continue to improve during the second half, as its infrastructure projects become fully operational. Revenues are also expected to increase as they continue to expand distribution of its large portfolio of brands across the United States and additional licensing partners generate new revenue.

